Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$1.14 EPS

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,209. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

