Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 391,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 60,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,320. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.