Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.56 EPS

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.34. 7,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.