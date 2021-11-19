Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.36. Hess reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $18,544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hess by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $76.62. 31,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. Hess has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

