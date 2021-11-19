Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,547.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the third quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.88 on Friday. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

