Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

