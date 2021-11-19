Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.65. Shopify reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,681.30 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $937.27 and a 12-month high of $1,714.51. The company has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,461.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,419.99.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

