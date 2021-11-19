Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.