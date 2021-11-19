Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.44). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,829 shares of company stock worth $8,137,318 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

