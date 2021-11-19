Zacks: Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $90.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $251.85 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $60.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $114.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $314.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in AnaptysBio by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

