Zacks: Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hecla Mining also posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 77,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

