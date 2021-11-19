Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $937.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interface by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Interface by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

