Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.97. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $101.38. 40,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,629. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

