Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

