Zacks: Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $96.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.80 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

