Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 235,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

