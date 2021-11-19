Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.