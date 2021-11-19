Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $21.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.