Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

AQST traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 721,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,311. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

