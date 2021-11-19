Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.69. Athene has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,153,098 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.