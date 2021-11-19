Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 36,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

