Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other Calyxt news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

