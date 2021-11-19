Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($28.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($9.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $11,158,000.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

