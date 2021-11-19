Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 118,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

