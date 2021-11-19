Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $25.48 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.