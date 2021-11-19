Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.93. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of HFC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

