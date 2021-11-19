Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

IR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 2,726,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock worth $4,850,028. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.