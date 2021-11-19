Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $174.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $308.50 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 331.72 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.