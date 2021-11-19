Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $26.83 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.28.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.