Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

