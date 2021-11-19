Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,443 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,858. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 1.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $120.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

