Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to report $97.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.05 million to $97.98 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.24 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

