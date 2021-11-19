Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 42,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

