Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.65 Million

Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $370.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.30 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after buying an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,814,000 after buying an additional 283,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

