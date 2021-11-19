Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 1,136,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

