Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post sales of $88.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $304.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.