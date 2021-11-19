Zacks: Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

