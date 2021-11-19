Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $0.07. Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 273.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.74.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,647. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.