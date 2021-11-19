Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49).

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

