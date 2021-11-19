Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.08 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.94 or 0.00005077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and approximately $195,409.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,939,704 coins and its circulating supply is 10,910,204 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

