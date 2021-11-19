Zap Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $47,813.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

