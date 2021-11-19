Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0011

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Zeepin has a market cap of $545,389.13 and approximately $27,278.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.