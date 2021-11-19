Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

