Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,911. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

