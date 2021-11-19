ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $859,164.66 and $207.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00196031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003198 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00591538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00078775 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.