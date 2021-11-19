ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Cap Hits $228,245.68

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $228,245.68 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00223969 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00090457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.