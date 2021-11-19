Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 1,905 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Z traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

