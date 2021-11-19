Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries Sells 1,521 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,423,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,842,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

