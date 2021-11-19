ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 7.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) traded up 7.2% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $58.37. 240,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,849,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,730,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

