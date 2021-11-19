ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $93.05 million and $11,849.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.82 or 0.07355298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.11 or 1.00325089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.