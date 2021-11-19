Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $67.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.